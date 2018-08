× Man dies in southwest Missouri golf cart accident

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – Authorities say a man has died in a golf cart accident in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 78-year-old William Hunt, of Branson West. The patrol says the golf cart he was driving overturned Monday night while he was attempting to make a right turn near the Stone County town of Branson West.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.