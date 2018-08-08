× Martin Luther King Bridge long-term closure coming Aug. 20

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing the Martin Luther King Bridge later this month for extensive repairs that will keep the bridge out of service until next year.

According to an IDOT spokesperson, ramps and roadways leading to the MLK Bridge need work. Millstone Weber LLC of St. Charles, Missouri won the bid for the contract.

The bridge will be closed beginning the week of August 20 and will remain closed until the fall of 2019.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and alternate forms of transportation, such as carpooling or public transit.

IDOT will deploy message boards in the area to provide up-to-date information to motorists.