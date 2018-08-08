McCaskill talks tariffs in Missouri farm country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On the heels of her primary victory on Tuesday, Senator Claire McCaskill, (D) Missouri, hit the campaign trail on Wednesday. She made stops in Joplin and Springfield. McCaskill spoke about the harm she says President Trump’s tariff policies have had on Missouri farmers.

“It’s a double whammy this year,” said McCaskill. “Low commodity prices, a tariff war and a drought. You put those 3 things together and even our very best producers who have saved money for times like this, find themselves in a situation where they are going in the red.”

McCaskill was joined by two farmers during a stop at her campaign office in Springfield. One longtime farmer talked about the devastating impact tariffs have had on soybean prices. He fears some farmers could lose their farms if a tariff war continues.

McCaskill hopes the issue highlights a key difference between her positions and the positions of her political opponent. She also responded to a challenge made on Tuesday by her challenger. Attorney General Josh Hawley challenged McCaskill to one-on-one debates without any television cameras or moderators.

McCaskill described the challenge as a likely political ploy and believes town hall style debates would give Missouri voters a chance to have their questions heard.