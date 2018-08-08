Missouri Department of Conservation needs help in Christmas tree search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Every year the Missouri Department of Conservation supplies the official Christmas tree that is displayed in front of the Missouri governor's mansion.

The department asked for the help of all Missourians in finding the perfect tree.

Dan Zarlenga from the department said the owner of the tree must be willing to donate the tree at no cost to the state or to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Email nominations to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov or mail them to Missouri Department of Conservation Holiday Tree P.O. Box 180 Jefferson City, MO 65102.

For more information and to learn the rest of the requirements go to www.mdc.mo.gov.