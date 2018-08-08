Nostalgia is driving some new trends in food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What is rebooting? The great niece of Chef Hector Boyardee, Anna Boiardi, says nostalgia is driving some new food trends.

Hector and her father Mario Boiardi were both Italian immigrants. They moved to New York in the early 1900's and began working in the kitchen of the famed Plaza Hotel.

The Boiardi brothers later moved to Cleveland where they opened up a restaurant, Il Giardino D'Italia, which became quite popular. Patrons began requesting portions to take home. They packaged up uncooked pasta, cheese, and their popular sauce. Demand grew and the Boiardi`s launched the Chef Boiardi Food Products Company in 1928.