Missouri 2018 primary election results
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Armed man spotted near Saint Louis University campus

PGA Championship to honor Ozzie Smith at championship celebration

Posted 9:42 am, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51AM, August 8, 2018

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. -  August 8 a number of V.I.P. and champions will honor Ozzie Smith.

He was named Host City Champion for his involvement in PGA reach.  He has embodied the core beliefs and values of the PGA of America and the sport of golf and demonstrated the love and passion for his city.

The mission of PGA reach is to positively impact the lives of young people, the military, and diverse populations by enabling access to golf professionals and the game of golf.

Celebrating the Champions of Today and Tomorrow is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.