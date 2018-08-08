PGA golfer Tony Finau takes time to visit and speak to congregation at Lake St. Louis church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO - 110 of the World’s top golfers are in St. Louis this week getting ready to play Thursday the PGA Championship Golf tournament.

And while they're in town, some are taking part in activities all over the Metro Area.

One golfer spoke at a Lake St. Louis church Wednesday night.

Number 10 Tony Finau shared how much faith and his family play in his performance on the golf course.

Fina spoke at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints.

He told the congregation about his upbringing and how his parents played a major part in him learning and loving Christ at an early age.

Following his address, Finau took pictures with those in attendance.

Finau says he`s had a great time in St. Louis, but the only thing he could complain about is the humidity.