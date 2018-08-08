Senator Claire McCaskill sweeps Democratic primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLOMBIA, Mo. - Fresh off a whopping victory Senator McCaskill is planned to stop in Springfield and Joplin Wednesday.

On the Democratic side, Incumbent Senator Claire Mccaskill cruised to victory over her challengers. She has won the Democratic primary in her campaign for a third term.

She ended her primary day with about 50 supporters at her Columbia campaign office. FOX 2 caught up with her earlier - touring the Mid-America Bio-Fuels plant in Mexico, Missouri.

She has no St. Louis or Kansas City area stops coming up.

Though she carried 82 percent of the vote in the primary her close to 12 years in the US Senate has not made her a clear front-runner against Hawley in November.

She is considered vulnerable in a state Donald Trump won 2016. Though she blasted Hawley, she treaded more lightly when FOX 2 asked her about the president.