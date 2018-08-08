Song of the Day – Flora Borealis at Missouri Botanical Gardens

The magic begins after dark. Beginning each night, Flora Borealis visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before! Hurry, the lights for this special event go out on August 26th!

By day, a botanical garden is a place of beauty and family fun. But by night, a botanical garden becomes a wondrous place of mystery and dreams. Colors change. Shadows create illusions. Under the moonlight and star shine, another world comes to life. This exhibit creates a path of destinations with lighting and interactive projections highlighting the Garden’s iconic locations as galleries.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, August 8th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.