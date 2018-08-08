SSM Health Medical Minute – Robotic Surgery for Hernia Repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most common kinds of hernias happen in the abdomen. Inguinal hernias are the most common kind of abdominal hernias. They happen more often in men and are often caused by a person lifting heavy objects.

When the muscles inside a person's abdomen weaken in one spot, a loop of intestine or abdominal tissue can push through the muscle layer.

A doctor may recommend surgery to repair a hernia that has become painful. An untreated hernia may result in complications such as strangulation, where part of the intestine is unable to work as it should. Hernia repair can be done using traditional open surgery or minimally invasive surgery or robotic surgery. The word robotic is somewhat misleading. The surgeon is still controlling all movements. It’s a method from the da Vinci® hernia surgery.

Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical option for adult patients facing abdominal hernia surgery. The system features a magnified 3D HD vision system and special wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand. This technology enables the surgeon to operate with enhanced vision, precision, and control. It translates his or her hand movements into smaller, precise movements of tiny instruments inside the body.

The advantages include:

low rate of pain

low rate of the hernia returning

usually done on an outpatient basis

small incisions/scars

quicker return to work & normal lifestyle

Minimally invasive surgery is also known as laparoscopy. It is done through a few small incisions using long, thin surgical instruments and a tiny camera. The camera takes images inside your body and sends them to a video screen in the operating room to guide doctors during surgery.

For more information on hernia repair, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Thursday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​