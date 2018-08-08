× St. Louis Gas Mart store reopens after sensitivity training

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis Gas Mart reopens Wednesday after being closed for a week, while workers received sensitivity training.

It comes after two workers were caught on camera July 24, kicking a woman in front of the store on Delmar Boulevard at Goodfellow.

The incident led to protests, damage to the store, and vandals tried to set a vehicle on fire.

Gas Mart says the two employees who allegedly kicked the woman have been fired.

The owners apologized and said they’re committed to working with the community.

In efforts, they will be hosting a back to school drive giving away 500 backpacks to students August 11.