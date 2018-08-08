× The Eve of the PGA Championship

Wednesday was the final day of practice for the 156 golfers who will participate in the 100th PGA Championship out at Bellerive Country Club. The first round of the four day event is Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former PGA Champions Shaun Micheel and Rory McIlroy comment on this year's tournament.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Defending champion Justin Thomas will play his first round with partners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Thomas knows any time you are paired with Tiger Woods, the crowds will be following them.

Ozzie Smith, who was a key player in securing the 100th PGA Championship was presented with a special award on Wednesday afternoon. The PGA present Ozzie with the Host City Champion award. The new award is given to someone who was instrumental in bringing the PGA Championship to their city. Several St. Louis sports icons were in attendance, Whitey Herzog, Mike Shannon, Vladimir Tarasenko, Bernie Federko, Keith Tkachuk, Al MacInnis, Bob Plager, Aeneas Williams and Joe Buck to name a few.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiger Woods feels blessed to be healthy and playing regularly on the PGA Tour again. He likes his chances this weekend at Bellerive.