The Eve of the PGA Championship
Wednesday was the final day of practice for the 156 golfers who will participate in the 100th PGA Championship out at Bellerive Country Club. The first round of the four day event is Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Ozzie Smith, who was a key player in securing the 100th PGA Championship was presented with a special award on Wednesday afternoon. The PGA present Ozzie with the Host City Champion award. The new award is given to someone who was instrumental in bringing the PGA Championship to their city. Several St. Louis sports icons were in attendance, Whitey Herzog, Mike Shannon, Vladimir Tarasenko, Bernie Federko, Keith Tkachuk, Al MacInnis, Bob Plager, Aeneas Williams and Joe Buck to name a few.