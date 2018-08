Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As the new school year quickly approaches First Student, a school transportation provider, wants students and parents to be aware of safe bus behavior.

Aimee Sides from First Student shared the company's top five bus safety tips for kids which include:

Stand back! Wait for the OK to cross. Use the handrail. Sit correctly. Be still until stopped.

For tips or information go to www.firststudentinc.com/parent-resources.