Transportation for fans attending PGA Championship running smoothly

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – People from across the globe are coming together in St. Louis for the PGA Championship. Thursday morning all of the excitement will get underway when the gates open at 6:30.

People who live in nearby subdivisions told Fox 2 there have not been issues with parking so far and said there are plenty of signs placed in the subdivisions letting people know they can't park there.

Early Thursday morning thousands of spectators will be bused into the country club. Road closures will continue on Ladue Road between 270 and 141. Drivers should expect a busy morning rush in the area.

Shuttles will pick people up at the old Chrysler plant in Fenton off of 141. There's also a security checkpoint fans will have to go through. If you want to take an Uber or taxi to the event it will have to drop you off at the Westminster Christian Academy parking lot where a shuttle will take you the rest of the way.

Fox 2's Monica Adams will be covering the traffic situation Thursday morning live on air in Fenton at the parking lot where the shuttles will be taking off from.