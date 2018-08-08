Wesley Bell reacts to upset win after stunning election victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After 28 years, St. Louis County will see a change at the county prosecutor position.

Wesley Bell defeated Bob McCulloch in Tuesday's primary election. Bell sat down with Fox2 Wednesday to talk more about his win and his plans for the future.

Bell said he felt if he and his supporters did the work they would be in a position to win.

Bell said he is big on reform and giving a second chance to people that deserve it. He said he has plans to reform cash bail programs involving non-violent offenders.

Bell will run unopposed in November.