Wesley Bell stunning win over longtime St. Louis County prosecutor Bob bob Mcculloch

ST. LOUIS- Wesley Bell earned 57 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary Tuesday night. With no candidate from any other political party in the race, Bell will run unopposed in November.

Bell says his campaign was a grassroots effort. He has been serving his second term as a member of the Ferguson City Council.

He ran for the prosecutor's job on a reform platform and pledged to put a new face on criminal justice in St. Louis County. He has hopes to expand diversionary programs and reform the cash bail system.

McCulloch has been the county prosecutor for 28 years making him the most experienced prosecutor in the county`s history. This was the first time McCulloch had faced a challenger since the Ferguson protests that erupted over the killing of Michael Brown in August 2014.

Through his career, McCulloch worked by the slogan tough but fair.

He implemented diversion programs for nonviolent offenders and alternative court programs for DWI's and veterans.