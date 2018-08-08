Why you may see yellow ribbons at the PGA Championship at Bellerive
ST. LOUIS, MO- Golf fans can expect plenty of excitement Thursday as the 100th PGA Championship tees off at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, but spectators in person and viewers on television may spot some players with heavy hearts and yellow ribbons on the course too.
On Wednesday, the golf world learned of the passing of Jarrod Lyle, a professional golfer from Australia. Lyle, 36, had battled acute myeloid leukemia. FOX News reports that Lyle fought the disease off and on since he was 17.
“We have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all,” Lyle’s wife Briony said in a statement released by the PGA of Australia.
When word came recently that Lyle was ceasing treatment, golfers on the PGA tour here in the US wore ribbons in his honor.
The golf world gathered here mourned his loss.
In addition to his wife, Lyle is survived by two daughters, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.