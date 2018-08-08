× Why you may see yellow ribbons at the PGA Championship at Bellerive

ST. LOUIS, MO- Golf fans can expect plenty of excitement Thursday as the 100th PGA Championship tees off at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, but spectators in person and viewers on television may spot some players with heavy hearts and yellow ribbons on the course too.

On Wednesday, the golf world learned of the passing of Jarrod Lyle, a professional golfer from Australia. Lyle, 36, had battled acute myeloid leukemia. FOX News reports that Lyle fought the disease off and on since he was 17.

“We have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all,” Lyle’s wife Briony said in a statement released by the PGA of Australia.

When word came recently that Lyle was ceasing treatment, golfers on the PGA tour here in the US wore ribbons in his honor.

The golf world gathered here mourned his loss.

Jarrod Lyle (1981-2018) The Australian always competed with a rare combination of grit and gratitude. He leaves us all with his legacy of courage. pic.twitter.com/UXc6QnbnkT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will forever be an inspiration to us alI. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest easy mate. We will miss you. — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) August 9, 2018

This is heartbreaking and will hit the @PGATOUR very hard. Jarrod was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Thoughts and support to his family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uAUdFU0UMl — Brendan Steele (@Brendan_Steele) August 9, 2018

Chills just ran down my spine when I heard that Jarrod Lyle passed away! I will be donating a portion of my check this week from the @PGAChampionship to his families go fund me account. RIP mate we will see you on the other side..😔 — Andrew Landry Golf (@andrewlgolf) August 9, 2018

Revelation 21:4

He'll will wipe

away every tear

from their eyes,

and death shall

be no more,

neither shall

there be mourning,

nor crying, nor pain anymore for the

former things have passed away#jarrodlyle pic.twitter.com/c3TSzMqtkD — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) August 8, 2018

In addition to his wife, Lyle is survived by two daughters, Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.