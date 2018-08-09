× Another death at St. Louis jail sparks concerns

ST. LOUIS – Another death at a St. Louis jail is prompting renewed concerns about conditions inside the facility.

Police have not identified the inmate who collapsed just after midnight on Aug. 2, but St. Louis Public Radio reports that relatives identified him as 49-year-old Louis Payton. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Relatives say they are unaware of any medical condition that would have caused the fatal collapse at St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse.

A 2017 lawsuit against the Workhouse cited inhumane living conditions, including mold and rodents. In May, officials found 30-year-old Andre Jones hanging from a bed sheet in his cell in an apparent suicide.

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://news.stlpublicradio.org