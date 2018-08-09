Columbia, Illinois police answer lip sync challenge

Name that tune! The Columbia, Illinois Police Department got the whole town to participate in their lip sync challenge video. They posted the video to their Facebook page with this message:

“The Columbia Police Department has accepted the #LipSyncChallenge and is proud to debut our Driving Around Song @coltford @jasonaldean. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time to make this amazing video, especially Addie Hohman of Too Blue Boutique, Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia EMS, ARCH Helicopter, Cam Janssen, as well as Students and Staff at CUSD#4 and Immaculate Conception School. The music played is not owned by Columbia Police Department. We are not profiting from the music. Please know that public safety was not sacrificed during the making of this video. Our First Responders donated their time to hopefully bring a smile to your face. CPD challenges Waterloo Police Department, Dupo Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.”