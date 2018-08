Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Restaurants in Chesterfield are hosting a Dine Out For Backstoppers event August 8.

Twelve Chesterfield-area restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds from the day.

The money will then be put together and presented to Backstoppers at the annual Backstoppalooza Event at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on August 25.

The free concert will feature several bands at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

For a full list of restaurants visit: www. backstoppers.org