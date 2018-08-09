× First day of school for some St. Louis area students

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s back to school for students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. The buses rolled Thursday morning for the first day of classes.

Teachers in the Northwest R-1 District report today. They’re getting ready for the return of students next Thursday.

At Eureka High School, new ninth graders will be welcomed for freshmen orientation. The new students are passing through a gauntlet of “high fives” from teachers, administrators, and upperclassmen. Their first day of school is next Tuesday.