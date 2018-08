Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Back to school shopping does not have to break the budget. Alisson Nichols, a retail trainer from MERS Goodwill, had tips to staying on budget.

Nichols said buying donated items from Goodwill helps Goodwill to achieve its mission of changing lives through the power of work.

She said shopping at Goodwill not only allows people to find good deals, but also gives back to the community.

For more information go to www.MERSGoodwill.com.