How to prepare for college cost and admissions

August 9, 2018

ST. LOUIS - While college-bound students are making their way back to campus, and high school juniors are starting that crucial process of picking their future alma mater.  With all the choices and information, how can they navigate making one of the biggest decisions of their lives?  Dr. Laurie Joyner, President Of Saint Xavier University talks about preparing for college admission.