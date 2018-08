× Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL – Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth is in Belleville today. She cut the ribbon a new office on Public Square. The office will offer services for her constituents.

This afternoon, Duckworth will take part in a roundtable discussion on the impact of the opioid crisis on veterans in Illinois. St. Clair County State`s Attorney Brendan Kelly will also take part.