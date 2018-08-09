× Man who stabbed Alton cab driver ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

ALTON, Ill. – Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of stabbing an Alton cab driver late Wednesday night.

According to Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. The location of the attack was not disclosed.

Hejna said 54-year-old Arthur Smallwood stabbed a driver for Alton’s Best Cabs over 12 times in the victim’s back, shoulder, and neck.

Smallwood should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued charges against Smallwood for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on Smallwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact either the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, its anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948, or your nearest law enforcement agency.