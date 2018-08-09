× Missing Rolla man last seen at hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS, MO — Rolla police have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing man who was last seen near St. Louis Lambert Airport. Ryan W Berry, 36, was last seen Monday at 3:00am at the Quality Inn near St. Louis Lambert Airport.

The last time anyone reports seeing Berry is when he checked out of the hotel located at 10232 Natural Bridge Road. He has not been seen or heard from since. He has multiple medical conditions requiring medication and does not have it with him.

Berry is described as a white male, 6 ft tall, weighing 375 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a medium complexion, with unknown clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213.