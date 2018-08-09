PGA Championship: First round tee off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Every chip, putt and drive count towards qualifying for the final two rounds. The 2018 PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bellerive Country Club. It’s the fourth and final major of the year.

Fans will show up early to see Tiger Woods, he tees off at 8:23a.m. and playing along with Tiger are Rory Mcilroy and Justin Thomas, they begin on the back 9:00 a.m.

Other fan favorites, Phil Mickelson at 8:01 a.m also on the tenth tee and Jordan Spieth also on the tenth at 8:12 a.m.

Some reminders for fans to remember, cameras are not permitted, backpacks and large bags are prohibited and cell phones should be set on silent or vibrate.

The policy says, if you need to make a phone call you need to be 100 yards away from competition.

For last year`s winner Justin Thomas it`s one thing to win it`s another to repeat. The last player to repeat was Tiger Woods 11 years ago.

For a full list of tee times visit: www.pgatour.com