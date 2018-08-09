× Police officer injured in accident on I-270

FERGUSON, MO – A Ferguson police officer is being checked out at a hospital Wednesday night after his patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 270. Chief Delrish Moss tells Fox 2 that it happened around 9 pm on 270 and West Florissant. The police car had stopped to help a disabled vehicle on the side of the road when his vehicle was struck from behind. The injuries are to his neck and back but aren’t believed to be serious. The driver who struck the car remained on scene. The incident is being treated as an accident.