× Police search for missing Missouri teen with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are searching for a missing teen with autism that walked away from a group home in Kansas City.

Zachary Deutsch, 15, was reported missing August 3 after he walked away from the facility he was staying at.

Deutsch is 5’8″ and weighs about 124 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a scar over his left eye.

According to his family, Zachary is autistic and without his medication.

Anyone who sees Zachary or has information is asked to call 911 or Kansas City police at 816-234-5136.