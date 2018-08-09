× Register for hazardous waste collection day in Madison County

Madison County is offering its residents a household hazardous waste collection day in September. It’s free to drop products off, but residents are required to register in advance.

The planning and development department will host the event September 22nd at the Wood River facility. It runs from 7am to 3pm.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Make your online reservation at https://madisoncountyhhwregistration.As.Me