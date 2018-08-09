Song of the Day – Soul Funk Fest – Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club

Mathews-Dickey proudly hosts the Martin L. Mathews Awards Program and Benefit Concert at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on August 18th. The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with a crisp one-hour awards show named in honor of the organization’s Co-Founder Martin Luther Mathews. This Soul Funk Fest features artists Cameo, Doug E. Fresh, Love Jones and is hosted by comedian, Darius Bradford.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, August 9th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.