St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept. answers lip sync challenge

ST. LOUIS - The men and women from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department answered the challenge of the Norfolk Police Department with its own lip sync battle video!

The department released the video just after 7 p.m. Thursday with the following message:

The Wait Is Over! The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was challenged by the Norfolk Police Department to a lip sync battle. Officers and civilians donated their time off-duty to make this video a huge success. We’ve been in the lab working on a formula that’s going to blow your MIND! We now challenge the St. Louis County Police Department…Show us what you got!!!! Thank you to Tommy Holstein of Holstein Studios and Erika Pappa for making this video possible!

Missouri native Cedric the Entertainer opens the video before tossing it to Chief John Hayden. In over four minutes, police officers and staff get down to tunes from Montell Jordan, Bruno Mars, Will Smith, Aretha Franklin, and Drake, with visits to Ballpark Village, the Anheuser-Busch InBev factory, and the Gateway Arch grounds.