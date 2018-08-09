STL Moms – Free family fun; Baby Kid Expo

BALLWIN, MO - How many times a day should our kids really be brushing?
Heather Deatz owner, Baby Kid Expo and Dr. Emily Hahn, Pediatric Dentist from St. Louis Children's Hospital Pediatric Dentist talk about how great it is to have a good smile when starting school.
Bring the entire family for a day of fun and grab the latest information on businesses and services in the St.Louis area and best baby products.
Baby Kid Expo
9am - 2pm Saturday, August 11
Greensfelder Recreation Center at Queeny Park
550 Weidman Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
For more information visit: www.BabyKidExpo.com
