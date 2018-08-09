STL Moms – Free family fun; Baby Kid Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO - How many times a day should our kids really be brushing?

Heather Deatz owner, Baby Kid Expo and Dr. Emily Hahn, Pediatric Dentist from St. Louis Children's Hospital Pediatric Dentist talk about how great it is to have a good smile when starting school.

Bring the entire family for a day of fun and grab the latest information on businesses and services in the St.Louis area and best baby products.

Baby Kid Expo

9am - 2pm Saturday, August 11

Greensfelder Recreation Center at Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

For more information visit: www.BabyKidExpo.com