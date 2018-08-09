× Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Parkway Central grad Avenatti, considers 2020 run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We have yet to reach the 2018 midterm elections but some eyes are already focused on the 2020 campaign cycle, including a high-profile attorney who grew up in St. Louis County.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stephanie Clifford, the adult film star known as Stormy Daniels, confirmed to FOX2 Thursday that he’s considering a 2020 presidential bid as a Democrat. Avenatti became a national media fixture in his time representing Clifford, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.

This weekend, Avenatti will be a featured speaker at an Iowa event featuring other potential 2020 contenders.

“It is good to be back in the Midwest after having grown up in St. Louis, ” Avenatti told FOX2. “I am going to continue to travel to states in the Midwest and listen to voters so I can make a decision.”

“I think there’s a huge appetite within the party for a fighter,” Avenatti said in an interview with The Des Moines Register. “I think the party has yearned for a fighter — a fighter for good, if you will — for a significant period of time. And for many, I’m probably seen as that individual.”

Avenatti is a 1989 graduate of Parkway Central High School. He later attended St. Louis University before transferring.