× Tiger Woods shoots even-par 70 to open PGA

ST. LOUIS – Tiger Woods says he’s just happy to still be in the tournament after a rough start at the PGA Championship, and that his goal was to “hole a few putts and grind out a score today.”

He certainly holed a few putts. But he only hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

As for the mid-round wardrobe change, Woods said he usually changes shirts before teeing off but there wasn’t anywhere to do it between the driving range and the 10th tee. So, he waited until he came across a portable restroom and peeled off his sweat-soaked shirt.

“I just sweat a lot,” he said with a grin.

___