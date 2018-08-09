× ‘We aren’t going anywhere’ Crocs to close manufacturing plants

ST. LOUIS, MO — Footwear maker Crocs is closing the last of its manufacturing plants. The company says it has already closed its plant in Mexico, and one in Italy will close soon. But it’s unclear how it will continue to produce its products.

In addition, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer Carrie Teffner is leaving. The news was announced on an earnings call.

Crocs became popular among hospital, restaurant workers, boating fans and others on their feet all day after its 2002 launch. Shares of crocs are up 44 percent for the year.

The company sent a tweet about the news. They posted this message, “FALSE ALARM: We aren’t going anywhere.”