Wisconsin boy who nearly lost life may have had same infection caused by dog saliva

Milwaukee, WI – Last week WDJT-TV reported a story about a man who lost limbs because of a dog lick. New research says the same life-threatening infection may be to blame after a Wisconsin boy nearly lost his life two years ago.

Liam Young was placed in a medically induced coma and had to have his fingers and toes amputated. He survived but his illness remained a mystery until now.

“It’s always good having an answer whether we like it or not. It’s always good knowing,” said Chris Young, Liam’s father.

“More than 99% of the people that have dogs will never have this issue. It’s just chance,” said Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price, an infectious disease specialist.

Liam’s dad was shocked hearing that Greg Manteufel of West Bend had multiple amputations after the same rare infection.