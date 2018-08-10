× Gary Woodland Leads after First Round of PGA Championship

A Jayhawk leads after one round of the PGA Championship in Missouri, the Show-me state! Gary Woodland, a Kansas native and Kansas Jayhawks graduate, fired a six under par 64 to lead golf’s final major of the season out at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, MO. Woodland, who has never won a major golf tournament said he heard the Mizzou cheers while he played his round. Woodland said the large and loud galleries here in St. Louis actually gave him more energy. Woodland said 75 to 100 family and friends made the short trip from Topeka, Kansas to cheer him on. Woodland birdied seven of the final 11 holes he played to shoot 64.

Woodland holds a one shot lead over Rickie Fowler (-5, 65). Zach Johnson and Brandon Stone are two shots off the lead at -4. 11 Golfers are at 3 under par, including the number one ranked golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson. Among the veteran golfers, Tiger Woods shot an even par round of 70. Phil Mickelson and John Daly both shot three over par 73’s.

Here is the post golf report with sound from Woodland, Fowler and Woods.

Round Two is Friday at Bellerive Country Club.