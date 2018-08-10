× Gov. Rauner signs law requiring state jobs be in capital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law requiring state jobs to be located in the capital city unless there’s good reason to put them elsewhere.

The Republican’s action Thursday is designed to save state money _ and Springfield’s pride. It makes Sangamon County what Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez called the “default location” for government employees.

The Leland Grove Republican sponsored the measure. A study has identified 400 jobs that could potentially move to Springfield. A job won’t move until it becomes vacant. Newly created jobs based outside of Sangamon County must be justified.

Jimenez says it “promotes Lincoln’s hometown and his vision” for the capital.

Lincoln was among lawmakers called the “Long Nine” who succeeded in moving the state capital to Springfield from Vandalia in 1837.