Group advocating for children in foster care need volunteers

ST. LOUIS - Court appointed special advocate, or CASA, Voices for Children is a non-profit program that advocates for children in foster care.

CASA volunteers are regular people who have gone through training and are then appointed by a family court judge to advocate for a child in foster care.

Cheryl Latham is the director of CASA for St. Louis City and County and said the program could always use more volunteers to advocate and speak in the best interest of the children in foster care.

For more information go to www.voices-stl.org/casa101.