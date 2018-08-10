× Highland police officer named STL region’s ‘hottest cop’

HIGHLAND, Ill. – An officer in Highland, Illinois was recently voted hottest cop in the St. Louis metro area.

The contest was hosted by the Bud and Broadway on New Country 92.3. The radio personalities said they were inspired to start their Hottest Cop Contest after a St. Louis County police officer’s seat belt safety photo went viral on Facebook.

Officer Rob Horner’s wife, Jennifer, heard the call for submissions and nominated her husband for the contest. Horner received 1,430 votes to take the honor.