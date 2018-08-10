× Kansas man indicted in shooting of southern Illinois officer

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. – A Kansas man has been indicted on charges that he fired the shots that wounded a southern Illinois police officer during a chase two years ago.

A Jackson County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday against 24-year-old Alex B. Karcher of Salina, Kansas, on felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Karcher is charged with firing several shots at Carbondale Officer Trey Harris. Officials say one shot wounded Harris in the eye, causing him to lose vision.

Authorities say Harris was among officers chasing Karcher and three other men after gunshots were fired in a dispute over 15 pounds of marijuana. Karcher was arrested on drug charges soon after the July 2016 shooting.

Defense attorney David Lawler didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.