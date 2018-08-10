× Money Saver – Google Daydream View virtual reality headset less than $30

ST. LOUIS – Time to get away from it all and set into virtual reality.

Right now at Verizon wireless online, get a google Daydream to view virtual reality headset.

It retails for $ 99.99, however, you can get it for $29.99 in the color charcoal.

The Daydream View is compatible with most recent L-G, Samsung, Motorola and google pixel phones.

You can watch movies, play games or view panoramic photos and apps in the virtual world.

Shipping is free.

Grab this deal here: www. verizonwirless.com