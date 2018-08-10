× Online petition asks UPS to add air conditioning to delivery trucks

ST. LOUIS – A UPS driver’s health scare is prompting a push to equip all delivery trucks with air conditioning.

The online petition is gaining traction. It was started by a New Jersey nurse who says her husband’s kidneys began failing when he suffered heatstroke while driving his UPS truck.

She says the temperatures inside can climb to 180 degrees during the summer.

Heatstroke sets in when the body gets so hot that it stops sweating. At 10 degrees above normal body temperature about 107 degrees it begins to get too hot for organs to function.

The online petition has more than 237,000 signatures.