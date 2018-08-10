Play suspended at PGA Championship due to storms, will resume Saturday morning

TOWN AND COUNTY, MO – Thunderstorms Friday afternoon forced the suspension of play at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. Second round play will resume at 7:00am Saturday. Third Round action will be played in groups of three, from both #1 and #10 Tees, beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Round 2, likely around midday.

Play was initially suspended due to lightning from nearby storms. Eventually, heavy rain and storms also moved over the golf course.

At the end of play for the day, Gary Woodland was in the lead at 10 under par.

