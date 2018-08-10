Saint Louis University adds ‘Alexa’ devices to student living spaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis University students will find something different in their dorm rooms this fall.

The school announced it will be the first college or university in the country to put amazon Alexa-enabled devices prepped with SLU-specific information in every student living space.

Every dorm room will have an Echo Dot ready for the fall semester, with 2,300 in total in residence-hall rooms and student apartments.

Students will be able to ask Alexa 100 questions about campus such as when does the library close? Or who do the billikens play tonight?

According to the university, the $2,300 Echo Dots were paid out of capital funds, not from a tuition increase.