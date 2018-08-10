Sign language interpreter’s amazing metal performance in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A sign language interpreter's performance at a metal concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is going viral. John Canavera captured a clip of the woman's performance at a Lamb of God show Thursday night. He writes, "Watching the interpreter during @lambofgod is just pure entertainment."

The metal concert on Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights featured Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death. Check out this clip of the interpreter thrashing to the music. She has been identified by a representative from Live Nation as a St. Louis woman who works for an interpreting service.

This isn't the first interpreter for the band to go viral for the band. Frontman Randy Blythe has praised the sign language interpreter who stole the show in Austin Texas this June. Lindsay Rothschild-Cross is a 29-year-old high school teacher who has been interpreting at concerts for about four years. She told Good Morning America that she grew up listening to Guns n' Roses, Alice in Chains and Iron Maiden but she had "never actually interpreted for death metal" before the Lamb of God show.