St. Louis Jewish Community Center to host used book sale

ST. LOUIS - The Annual J Used Book Sale has thousands of used books for sale at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center's Arts and Education Building. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Cultural Arts Department. The used book sale hours include:

Preview Day Sunday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - $10 entry at the door

Monday, August 13 to Wednesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - FREE

Bag Day Thursday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Fill a bag for $5

For more information go to www.jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/.