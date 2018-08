× Urban Expo and Back to School & Community Festival

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of St. Louis hosts a hiring fair Friday afternoon at America’s Center Downtown. It is the start of the Urban Expo and Back To School Community Festival.

This is St. Louis area’s largest back to school giveaway. More than 10,000 backpacks full of school supplies and 50,000 new shoes will be handed out to students and their families.

The festival is for the entire family, a women’s summit, a health fair, and more.