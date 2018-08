Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hand, foot and mouth disease is most commonly seen in children, but anyone can be affected by the disease.

Hand, foot and mouth is a viral disease with symptoms that include fever and mouth sores. While the disease typically affects children, it is not completely rare for an adult to contract hand, foot and mouth disease.

St. Anthony's/Mercy urgent care centers have seen a continual uptick in the number of cases this year.

